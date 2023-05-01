AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
May 01, 2023
Judges' conversations including decisions about country’s fate not private: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President says Imran is a hurdle in the way of the country's development
BR Web Desk Published 01 May, 2023 09:01pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that nobody had the right to tap anyone’s private conversation, but maintained that a discussion during which the “country’s fate” was decided cannot be labeled as a private conversation.

During a workers’ convention in Lahore on International Labour Day Maryam referred to a leaked audio in which a conversation between two women, one of whom is said to be the mother-in-law of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJOP), and the other the spouse of one of the PTI's legal advisers, was released online. The two women were discussing a sub-judice matter regarding the suo motu notice by CJP Umar Ata Bandial on the delay of elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Commenting on the audio clip, Maryam claimed that the leaked audio involving the SC judge's mother-in-law and Khawaja Tariq Rahim's wife detailed a conspiracy to bring Imran Khan back to power and that the nation would require answers to these revelations.

During her speech, Maryam also railed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, labeling him as a "terrorist" and a "hurdle in the way of the country's development".

She claimed that the dire situation the country is currently facing is not only due to Imran but is the responsibility of an entire gang led by the PTI chief. According to Maryam, this gang included retired army officials and former and current judges, whom she alleged were the "most corrupt personalities of Pakistan".

Furthermore, Maryam alleged that the PTI had conspired to dissolve the assemblies and stop the appointment of the new army chief during Imran's long march and Jail Bharo Tehreek following his ouster as prime minister.

She claimed that when these tactics failed, a new "judicial establishment" with some new and some old faces had stepped in to save him, and it was an "evil nexus". Maryam also alleged that the PTI wanted elections in time for their "facilitators in the Supreme Court" to be able to help them win the contest.

