AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

BEIRUT: The United Nations’ World Food Programme said on Monday it will immediately lift the suspension of its operations in Sudan that was put in place after the tragic deaths of its team member.

“WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now,” WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter.

Sudan ‘truce’ extended as battles rage

The WFP said on April 16 it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

Twitter UNITED NATIONS MENA World Food Programme Cindy McCain

Comments

1000 characters

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reach Islamabad from Sudan

PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Read more stories