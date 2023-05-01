PTI announces names of new office-bearers for Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the names of new office-bearers of the party’s Sindh chapter following the directives of Imran Khan.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced the appointment of MNAs Mahmood Moulvi and Saifur Rehman as senior vice presidents of the Sindh chapter. Jamal Siddiqui has been appointed as the information secretary of PTI.

Siddiqui replaced the lawmaker Arsalan Ghumman from the post of PTI Sindh information secretary. Moreover, Nisar Shar was appointed additional secretary information and MPA Adeel Ahmed and Ufaq Baloch were appointed deputy information secretaries.

A notification was also issued by Asad Umar in this regard.