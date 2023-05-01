AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agricultural productivity: PHHSA calls for viable strategy over impacts of climate change

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Hi-tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik said agricultural production is under threat due to climate change in food insecure regions, especially in Asian countries.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Momin Ali he said here on Sunday that various climate-driven extremes, i.e., drought, heat waves, erratic and intense rainfall patterns, storms, floods, and emerging insect pests have adversely affected the livelihood of the farmers.

He said future climatic predictions showed a significant increase in temperature, and erratic rainfall with higher intensity while variability exists in climatic patterns for climate extremes prediction.

For mid-century (2040–2069), it is projected that there will be a rise of 2.8°C in maximum temperature and a 2.2°C in minimum temperature in Pakistan. To respond to the adverse effects of climate change scenarios, there is a need to optimize the climate-smart and resilient agricultural practices and technology for sustainable productivity.

He said therefore a case study was carried out to quantify climate change effects on rice and wheat crops and to develop adaptation strategies for the rice-wheat cropping system during the mid-century (2040–2069) as these two crops have significant contributions to food production.

For the quantification of adverse impacts of climate change in farmer fields, a multidisciplinary approach consisted of five climate models that predicted that there would be a yield reduction of 15.2% in rice and 14.1% in wheat and another model showed that there would be a yield reduction of 17.2% in rice and 12% in wheat.

Adaptation technology, by modification in crop management like sowing time and density, nitrogen, and irrigation application have the potential to enhance the overall productivity and profitability of the rice-wheat cropping system under climate change scenarios.

Shahzad Ali Malik said Pakistan must evolve a viable strategy regarding adverse climate change impacts on agricultural productivity, associated main issues, challenges, and opportunities for sustainable productivity of agriculture to ensure food security in Asia.

He said following opportunities such as altering sowing time and planting density of crops, crop rotation with legumes, agro forestry, mixed livestock systems, climate resilient plants, livestock and fish breeds, farming of mono gastric livestock, early warning systems and decision support systems, carbon sequestration, climate, water, energy, and soil smart technologies, and promotion of biodiversity have the potential to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture Shahzad Ali Malik agricultural productivity PHHSA

Comments

1000 characters

Agricultural productivity: PHHSA calls for viable strategy over impacts of climate change

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Rehabilitation work: Wapda seeks nod for shutdown of 2 Warsak units

RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Read more stories