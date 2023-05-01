AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
LCCI chief made EDF board’s member

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar has been made Board Member of Export Development Fund, Ministry of Commerce.

While thanking the top government official for ensuring inclusion of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce in the Board of EDF, LCCI President Kashif Anwar pledged to accelerate his efforts for the promotion of exports of the country.

The LCCI President said that the complete utilization of Export Development Fund would have to be ensured and a new mechanism is need of the hour to ensure its proper spending. He said that the local industry should be given facilities and its problems should be resolved at the earliest so that it can play its due role for the promotion of national exports.

Kashif Anwar said that the proceeds from the EDF should be spent only on the private sector-led projects for enhancing the exports of the country.

He also called for increase and to simplify the access of the fund to business community through transparent mechanism. He recommended allocating the funds on implementing compliance protocols for various process oriented industries.

He said that trade offices and warehouses abroad should be strengthened for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports. Export centres should also be established in Africa and Middle East which may serve as the showcase of Pakistan’s exports.

Meanwhile, the business community hailed the appointment of Kashif Anwar as board member Export Development Fund. They hoped that this step will strengthen the liaison between the business community and the government.

