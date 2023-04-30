AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam says ‘those who imposed Imran deserve punishment’

NNI Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday those who had imposed PTI chief Imran Khan on the country deserved punishment.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Think for a moment what they, who are well-off even after retiring, would have been doing while they were in power. [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif is silent but God is exposing them who conspired against him.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Higher echelons of the judiciary are issuing verdicts to either entertain or secure the vested interests of their families. No country in the world would have witnessed such a hideous judicial joke. The state is awaiting justice.”

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PMLN PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam says ‘those who imposed Imran deserve punishment’

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories