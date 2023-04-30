Maryam says ‘those who imposed Imran deserve punishment’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday those who had imposed PTI chief Imran Khan on the country deserved punishment.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Think for a moment what they, who are well-off even after retiring, would have been doing while they were in power. [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif is silent but God is exposing them who conspired against him.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Higher echelons of the judiciary are issuing verdicts to either entertain or secure the vested interests of their families. No country in the world would have witnessed such a hideous judicial joke. The state is awaiting justice.”