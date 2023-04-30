AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Apr 30, 2023
Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
ISLAMABAD: The oil and gas regulator, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) blamed the federal government for hiking gas meter monthly rent from Rs40 to Rs500.

In a statement, the regulator says that the Ogra’s role is to determine the prescribed price of the SNGPL and the SSGCL, whilst category-wise consumer gas sale price is fixed by the federal government considering their socioeconomic agenda.

Minimum bill for gas consumers fixed at Rs500

“Federal government, in its recent sale price advice effective January 2023 has levied fixed charge to the tune of Rs460 for consumers whose average consumption exceeds 0.9 HM3”. However, consumers having lesser consumption shall not be burdened by this increase.

