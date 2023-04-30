AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s gasoline markets end month with loss

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline markets weakened by nearly 41% in April amid concerns over high supplies from China contributing to losses in overall refining margins in the region.

The crack ended 11 cents down on the last trading day of the month at $9.11 a barrel. The naphtha margin also declined by about $7 to $49.08 a tonne over Brent crude, posting a monthly loss of about 24%.

However, gasoline markets could recover next month as the United States heads into summer driving demand season.

Also, China’s refining giant Sinopec Corp sees the country’s diesel and gasoline demand growing more in the second quarter than in the first three months of 2023, a trend set to bolster the firm’s profitability further this year.

Meanwhile, lower refining margins globally have ignited speculation around refinery run cuts, although it seems unlikely at the current levels, analysts and traders said.

“The total volume of crude processed rarely shifts on a global basis unless margins are outright loss-making,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note.

Singapore markets closed early on Friday due to a public holiday.

Oil prices posted mild gains on Friday, but headed for a second week of declines as disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in international waters on Thursday, the US Navy said, the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters since 2019.

Brent crude Asia’s gasoline Sinopec Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s gasoline markets end month with loss

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories