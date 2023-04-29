AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Opinion

‘The grim challenge of import addiction’

Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The grim challenge of import addiction” carried by the newspaper on Thursday. The writer, Tahir Jahangir, seems to have offered a highly informed perspective on the above-mentioned subject.

Most of the points that he has raised in his write-up make a greater sense, so to speak. Unfortunately, however, he seems to have lost sight of the downside of the curbs on imports.

In other words, he has failed to look at the bigger picture. These almost across-the-board restrictions on imports by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in my view, have massively contributed to the current economic slowdown that has resulted, among other things, in huge layoffs; it has also given rise to dissatisfaction among masses.

The central bank’s approach to letters of credit (LCs) has unfortunately hit the imports of essential and non-essential items alike. Creating impediments to the import of essential items, in my view, is not a wise step.

That is why perhaps SBP is required to revisit its strategy in relation to LCs without any further loss of time.

Last but not least, how ironic it is that the ruling coalition, which has just completed one year in power, is still clueless insofar as the country’s economic challenges are concerned.

Here I would request the SBP that it must protect and preserve its independence, autonomy and sanctity at all cost.

Salma Daultana (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Import SBP LCs import of essential items

