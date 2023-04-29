Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum in May

KARACHI: The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday agreed to hold an “Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum’ in Karachi during the second week of May to boost bilateral trade by connecting business community of the two countries.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and chief executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala.

Ambassador Jemal Beker said the forum would not only help business communities of both the countries to work out a comprehensive strategy for bolstering bilateral trade, but also enable them to establish strong linkages.

The Chief Executive TDAP also expressed strong interest in conducting the business forum which was crucial to strengthen business-to-business and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

