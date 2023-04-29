KATI chief, others review measures for rain emergencies

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Administrator Korangi Muhammad Sharif Khan and other officials visited different areas of Korangi after the rain forecast in the city.

The purpose of the visit was to review arrangements for rain emergencies, sanitation and preparations for uninterrupted flow of traffic, especially water accumulation in the low-lying areas affected in the past, ensuring the safety of people in Korangi and their property.

A detailed review of the advanced measures to deal with the possible emergency in the industrial area was carried out.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI president said that due to the rains in the city, a large part of the Korangi industrial area was affected, making traffic flow halt.

Due to the forecast of rain, the provincial administration should issue orders to provide dewatering machines to all the districts to clear the choke points of the drains. Faraz-ur-Rehman said that it is necessary to create proper system for the drainage of rainwater in Karachi and to fix other arrangements related to it.

He said that for this, the mapping of low-lying areas and the capacity of the drainage system have to be increased.

The main roads of the city have to be designed uniformly so that the rainwater goes into the drains.

KATI chief said that in this situation, all departments and institutions need to work in a coordinated manner. Along with issuing necessary notifications and warnings, steps should also be taken to continuously monitor the situation and ensure timely availability of equipment and supplies.

He further said that after the rain, the presence of alternative routes, machinery and traffic personnel should be ensured at important places to continue the uninterrupted flow of traffic. He further said that after warning of expected rain in the city, KATI is facilitating both district administration and police officials.

