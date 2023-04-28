AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
UAE stocks close higher on strong corporate earnings

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:44pm
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, as a slew of strong corporate earnings lifted market sentiments despite lingering worries over an economic slowdown.

Dubai’s benchmark index advanced 0.8%, lifted by strong gains in banking sector stocks with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Islamic lender Dubai Islamic Bank rose 3%. Top lender Emirates NBD Bank gained 1.4% after reporting 120% growth in first-quarter net profit to 6.01 billion dirhams ($1.64 billion) on Thursday.

Among other shares, stock exchange operator Dubai Financial Market finished 0.7% higher after the firm posted a 30% year-on-year surge in first-quarter net profit to 35.6 million dirhams ($9.70 million).

Strong earnings could help the Dubai main index extend gains beyond current levels, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA. However, the market could see some concerns next week with traders monitoring important central bank meetings on the global stage, added Farah Mourad.

In Abu Dhabi, the index settled 0.4% higher, boosted by a 3.7% increase in investment firm Multiply Group ahead of reporting first-quarter earnings later in the day.

Among the winners, Abu Dhabi Ports Company surged 4.3% after company’s unit KEZAD Group signed lease agreements with Al Ghurair Foods for over 1 billion dirhams Mega Projects Across 1 Million SQM.

Abu Dhabi index and Dubai index finished the month with 3.8% and 4.1% gains respectively.

==================================    
 ABU DHABI     up 0.4% to 9,789
 DUBAI         leapt 0.8% at 3,545
==================================
