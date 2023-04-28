AVN 68.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.5%)
DFML 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
EPCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.05%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 53.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 173.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,403 Increased By 34.9 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lewandowski and Barca hoping to find spark against Betis

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2023 10:52am
Follow us

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona are aiming to find their spark on Saturday against Real Betis, with the Catalans limping towards the La Liga title.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table, closing in on their first league win since 2019, but have only one victory in their past four games.

Barcelona were beaten 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, with Lewandowski ending a run of four games without scoring, but his strike was not enough to help his team take anything home from Madrid.

The forward had a spectacular start to the season and is the division’s top goalscorer with 18 goals, but only has five in La Liga in 2023.

“We are in a good position, we now have two home games and we have to try to play well and think about what we need to do to play better in these seven games that we have left,” said Lewandowski after defeat at Vallecas.

“We didn’t have the patience to generate chances and create danger. We need more calm.”

The Polish striker has had fewer chances since the World Cup because of injuries to some key team-mates including Ousmane Dembele, who is set to return on Saturday.

The French winger has been sidelined since January with a thigh injury, while midfielder Pedri made his return from injury last weekend against Atletico Madrid.

PSG closing on Ligue 1 title, relegation battle hots up

Pedri set up a fine chance for Lewandowski against Rayo early on but the forward shot too close to Stole Dimitrievski.

“Pedri will improve the team and the forwards,” said Xavi last weekend.

“If Robert had two or three chances, now he will have four or five.”

Lewandowski is four goals ahead of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in the race to finish as the “Pichichi” – top scorer in Spain.

However the 34-year-old has the lowest tally of goals for a top scorer at this stage of the season since Madrid’s Ruud van Nistelrooy in the 2006-07 season.

Real Betis arrive at Camp Nou aiming to give Lewandowski another disappointing evening in front of goal and trying to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side, sixth, drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad on Tuesday, staying six points behind the Basque side, current occupants of fourth place.

With Barcelona looking vulnerable, the trip to Camp Nou is a good opportunity for Betis to earn points from a typically difficult away visit.

Player to watch: Marco Asensio

Real Madrid winger Asensio has hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is playing for a new deal. He has four goals and three assists in his last seven appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Comments

1000 characters

Lewandowski and Barca hoping to find spark against Betis

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

PM gets trust vote to forestall removal by SC

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories