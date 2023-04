HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday following big gains on Wall Street fuelled by solid tech earnings and receding fears of turmoil in the banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 percent, or 95.74 points, to 19,936.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.08 percent, or 2.76 points, at 3,283.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange opened down 0.04 percent, or 0.76 points, at 2,026.71.