HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday morning following a mixed finish on Wall Street ahead of a week of major earnings announcements.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent, or 56.41 points, to 19,903.53.

Hong Kong shares start with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 percent, or 3.91 points, to 3,279.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.1 percent, or 2.83 points, to 2,046.36.