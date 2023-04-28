AVN 68.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.5%)
DFML 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
EPCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.05%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 53.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 173.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,403 Increased By 34.9 (0.23%)
Japan’s Nikkei hits 8-month high after BOJ keeps stimulus

Reuters Published April 28, 2023
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to an eight-month high on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy settings unchanged, adding to the boost from a series of strong domestic earnings.

The Nikkei surged as high as 28,879.24 for the first time since Aug. 19, and closed near that level at 28,856.44, a gain of 1.4%.

The broader Topix ended 1.23% higher at 2,057.48, the strongest level since March 9.

The yen slumped as much as 0.83% to just past 135 per dollar , giving support to Japanese exporters’ shares, particularly automakers.

Bank stocks, though, were a casualty of the BOJ decision, flipping from gains of as much as 2.64% in the morning to losses as steep as 2.41% on the idea that low rates will continue to crush lending profits for the foreseeable future.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept its short-term interest rate target intact at -0.1% and for the 10-year bond yield around 0%, vowing to “patiently” continue with stimulus. It announced a “broad-perspective” review of its monetary policy, but lasting as long as 1-1/2 years, indicating no rush to normalize settings.

“The main message is that, of course, the BOJ will consider a change in monetary policy, but it will take a longer time,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Tokyo stocks recover from losses to end higher

“That has created some volatility in financial markets.” The banking index was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, although losses had eased greatly to just 0.28% by the close.

Transport equipment makers rallied 2.19%. Advancers far exceeded decliners on the Nikkei, with 205 of the 225 components rising versus 20 that fell.

The standout winners were the result of strong earnings, with shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Co Ltd soaring 15.85%, sauce maker Kikkoman Corp jumping 11.84% and Kansai Electric Power Co Inc advancing 9.62%.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

