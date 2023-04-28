AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.6 (0.42%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,636 Increased By 171.6 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,415 Increased By 47.4 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 09:35am
Follow us

JAKARTA: At least 11 people died and one was missing when a ferry capsized off the eastern coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the national search and rescue agency said on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 74 people to the small island of Tanjung Pinang near neighbouring Singapore when it is suspected to have hit a log about 30 minutes after it set sail, officials said.

Two migrants dead, 26 missing in Indonesia boat accident

A search was underway for one person still missing, the rescue agency said, adding that reports were still coming in from witnesses.

indonesia Singapore Tanjung Pinang Indonesia ferry capsizes

Comments

1000 characters

At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories