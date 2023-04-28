AVN 67.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 71.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 80.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.68%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.4 (0.41%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 41,626 Increased By 162.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 44.3 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam seeks first LNG cargo to commission import terminal

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 09:00am
Follow us

SINGAPORE/HANOI: PetroVietnam Gas has issued a tender seeking to buy Vietnam’s first cargo of 50,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it prepares to commission a southern import terminal, two sources said on Friday.

Vietnam, a manufacturing powerhouse that generates most of its electricity from coal, is drafting a new power plan that aims to boost its installed LNG-fired power generation capacity to up to 24.5 gigawatts by 2030.

The cargo is sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery between June 1 to July 31, the sources said, adding that the tender will close on May 11.

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

The Thi Vai LNG Terminal in the province of Ba Ria Vung Tau will supply two gas-fired power plants being built in the neighbouring province of Dong Nai.

PetroVietnam Gas has said the terminal is expected to supply between 680,000 tonnes and 850,000 tonnes of LNG each year during the period from 2023 to 2027.

LNG Thi Vai LNG Terminal

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam seeks first LNG cargo to commission import terminal

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories