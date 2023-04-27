AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

  • Three children also lost their lives
BR Web Desk Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 03:04pm
Follow us

At least seven people died on Thursday after a Karachi Express train bogie caught fire near Tando Masti Khan in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that passengers including three children lost their lives while four others went missing when a passenger coach of the train caught fire.

Following the incident, the train was stopped near the Tando Masti Khan station and the fire was brought under control after 40 minutes.

The ministry said that the affected carriage was separated from the train, which resumed its journey to Lahore at 6:45am.

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

The statement further said that one of the victims was a 70-year-old woman who was injured when she attempted to jump from the blazing carriage. The press release added that she later succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Pakistan Railways has for long held the dubious reputation of being unsafe, and obsolete in terms of infrastructure. In the last few years alone, hundreds of passengers have lost their lives.

In October 2019, 73 people were killed and 40 injured after three bogies of a Tezgam train caught fire near Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

Lahore train

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 27, 2023 03:14pm
Chinese iron brother, relationship bring hotter than fire, sold this junk train to us
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Apr 27, 2023 03:24pm
Regular safety inspections could reduce such accidents.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naseem Apr 27, 2023 03:49pm
Since RAJ time no modifications have been done to the infrastructure of railways in terms of tracks, technology and trains...what else to expect...when incompetent people have been running PR and making sure that it fails so that they can privatize it and make millions! What pity...the corrupt ruling elite has ruined the country!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sumroo Apr 27, 2023 04:09pm
@Naseem, Railway should be the back bone of national transportation...but just like container mafia who never let local economy develop...the transportation mafia played its role to destroy railways to run its buses and trucks!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faisal Waheed Apr 27, 2023 04:49pm
Since independence, there is no major upgradation rather PR has been downgraded. Unfortunately, our Govt is not focussed over key issues and trying to disguise their mismanagement. I think this should be scrutinized and responsible should be punished.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Elections delay case: SC says order to be issued later today

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

PSO’s earnings plunge 68% in 3QFY23

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

HBL’s Jan-Mar profit-before-tax rises to Rs21.5bn

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Read more stories