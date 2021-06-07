Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Karachi: Pakistan Railways has for long held the dubious reputation of being unsafe, and obsolete in terms of infrastructure. Several governments have said that efforts to revamp the decades-old system are being made, but on-ground reality suggests the state-owned entity is at the brink of disaster at every turn. In the last few years alone, hundreds of passengers have lost their lives.

On Monday morning, at least 34 passengers were killed and more than 100 others were injured after the Karachi-Sargodha Millat Express collided with the Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations.

Expressing his shock at the horrible accident, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a comprehensive investigation. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that there is a need to revamp the entire railway system to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

Following is a timeline of major train accidents in the country in the past: