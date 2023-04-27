AVN 66.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.36%)
PAC seeks record of recruitments in MoFEPT, FPSC

Published 27 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Wednesday, sought the record of recruitments made in the last five years in the subsidiaries of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the last 10-year recruitments in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the committee which examined appropriation accounts for the year 2020-21 and the audit report for the year 2021-22 of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and appropriation accounts of the FPSC for the year 2019-20 and audit report 2020-21.

The committee deferred the audit examination of the Education Ministry on the pretext that no DAC was held prior to the PAC meeting and asked to provide the record of recruitment of the last five years.

The chairman committee gave 15 days to hold the DAC and then come to the committee to respond to the audit objections.

The committee directed the ministry to get approval for two grants from the Parliament.

