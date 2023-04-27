KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Octopus Digital Limited 31.12.2022 15% Bonus 405.062 2.96 26.05.2023 19.05.2023 to Year End Shares 03.30.P.M. 26.05.2023 AGM Atlas Battery Limited - - - - 19.05.2023 12.05.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 19.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023