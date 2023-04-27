Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Octopus Digital
Limited 31.12.2022 15% Bonus 405.062 2.96 26.05.2023 19.05.2023 to
Year End Shares 03.30.P.M. 26.05.2023
AGM
Atlas Battery
Limited - - - - 19.05.2023 12.05.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 19.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
