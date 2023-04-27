AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Octopus Digital 
Limited                31.12.2022     15% Bonus    405.062          2.96       26.05.2023    19.05.2023 to
                       Year End       Shares                                   03.30.P.M.       26.05.2023
                                                                               AGM
Atlas Battery 
Limited                -              -            -                -          19.05.2023    12.05.2023 to
                                                                               10.00.A.M.       19.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

dividend Bonus announcements

