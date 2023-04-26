Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Meat prices on the rise in Karachi

PPI Published 26 Apr, 2023 07:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: The retail prices of veal beef, both boneless and with bones, have witnessed an increase in the last one and half months to Rs900-950 and Rs1,100-1,200 per kg respectively, citing an increase in wholesale prices.

Despite the Commissioner Karachi fixing the prices at Rs750 and Rs900 per kg, retailers didn’t follow the official price list during Ramazan. Similarly, mutton prices have risen to Rs1,700-1,800 per kg, with some markets selling it for Rs2,000-2,200 per kg.

The Commissioner Karachi had fixed the mutton price at Rs1,400, but it is not available in the city.

Retailers attribute the price hikes to increasing meat exports, but Pakistan’s meat export prices have remained stable at $4,378 per tonne in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23. Pakistan’s meat and meat preparation exports have also increased to 69,072 tonnes ($302m) in 9MFY23 as compared to 56,397 tonnes ($249m) in the same period last year.

In the case of chicken, live bird and meat prices have risen to Rs430-470 and Rs700-780 per kg respectively during Ramazan, compared to Rs400-440 and Rs630-650 before the holy month. The official live bird and meat rates were set at Rs368 and Rs570.

meat price chicken meat price Commissioner Karachi beef prices mutton price meat exports

Comments

1000 characters

Meat prices on the rise in Karachi

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories