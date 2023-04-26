Meat prices on the rise in Karachi

KARACHI: The retail prices of veal beef, both boneless and with bones, have witnessed an increase in the last one and half months to Rs900-950 and Rs1,100-1,200 per kg respectively, citing an increase in wholesale prices.

Despite the Commissioner Karachi fixing the prices at Rs750 and Rs900 per kg, retailers didn’t follow the official price list during Ramazan. Similarly, mutton prices have risen to Rs1,700-1,800 per kg, with some markets selling it for Rs2,000-2,200 per kg.

The Commissioner Karachi had fixed the mutton price at Rs1,400, but it is not available in the city.

Retailers attribute the price hikes to increasing meat exports, but Pakistan’s meat export prices have remained stable at $4,378 per tonne in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23. Pakistan’s meat and meat preparation exports have also increased to 69,072 tonnes ($302m) in 9MFY23 as compared to 56,397 tonnes ($249m) in the same period last year.

In the case of chicken, live bird and meat prices have risen to Rs430-470 and Rs700-780 per kg respectively during Ramazan, compared to Rs400-440 and Rs630-650 before the holy month. The official live bird and meat rates were set at Rs368 and Rs570.