Security audit of important buildings ordered

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the current wave of terrorism in the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday ordered the security audit of all important installations and buildings.

An official said that the IGP ordered to increase security check posts on all important government facilities, especially police installations.

The IGP asked all Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure proper checking in their areas, he said.

He said that the IGP also directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other high ups of the police to supervise all duties, and at all duty points police personnel will be diligent in full protective police uniform.

He said that the IGP also give directions to increase patrolling around all the important buildings of Islamabad and instructions have been conveyed to tighten checking at the entrances and exits of the capital. He also appealed citizens to carry documents during travelling.

