Measures against illegal parking on the anvil

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: The Lahore administration has decided to act against illegal parking outside commercial buildings in the provincial capital.

As per details shared by the administration on Tuesday, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa summoned officers of all the institutions and departments of Lahore to discuss matters regarding the decision to take action against those who do not use the approved parking areas for parking in all commercial buildings.

The final action plan would be made based on the survey and reports in the meeting. There will be a joint action by the administration and the police. The LDA, TEPA, WASA, district administration, MCL, the head of police security and PHA would attend the meeting.

In this connection, the Commissioner said that the operation will be launched against illegal parking in public spaces outside buildings, shops and showrooms. Plazas and buildings involved in the violation would be sealed and fines would be imposed.

“The sealed buildings would be reopened after paying the fine and the concerned traders association gives a guarantee that the violation would not occur again. Illegal parking is one of the major causes of traffic congestion in the city,” he added.

