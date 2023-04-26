Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese official meets finance minister

Press Release Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Finance Minister highlighting deep rooted historical bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, commended the Chinese support for Pakistan and underscored the need for further deepening bilateral relations in economic and trade as well as financial sectors.

Pang Chunxue extended Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and the finance minister. She praised close and shared friendly relations between the two countries. She assured the Finance Minister of continuous support of Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to enhance exiting cooperation in multiple fields.

Ishaq Dar appreciated Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs for all the support and cooperation which Pakistan has been receiving from the leadership of China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Chinese government Pang Chunxue China and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese official meets finance minister

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories