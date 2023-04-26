Chinese official meets finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Finance Minister highlighting deep rooted historical bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, commended the Chinese support for Pakistan and underscored the need for further deepening bilateral relations in economic and trade as well as financial sectors.

Pang Chunxue extended Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and the finance minister. She praised close and shared friendly relations between the two countries. She assured the Finance Minister of continuous support of Chinese Government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to enhance exiting cooperation in multiple fields.

Ishaq Dar appreciated Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs for all the support and cooperation which Pakistan has been receiving from the leadership of China.

