HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday morning following a relatively calm week on Wall Street, with investors holding their breath ahead of key earnings reports from tech behemoths.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.13 percent, or 25.86 points, to 20,049.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.01 percent, or 0.45 points, to 3,300.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.08 percent, or 1.68 points to 2,064.43.