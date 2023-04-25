European equities slip at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened lower Tuesday after losses in most of Asia and a subdued session overnight in New York.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 0.4 percent to 7,881.13 points, compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.1 percent to 15,848.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 index fell 0.7 percent to 7,517.71.

European shares flat at start of busy earnings week

Asian stocks were mostly down on Tuesday following a mixed session on Wall Street, with investors still casting about for direction at the start of a week of major announcements.