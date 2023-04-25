COAS celebrates Eid with troops deployed along border

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday visited the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur to spend Eidul Fitr with troops and to uplift their morale and resolve.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS Munir hailed the commitment and professionalism of the soldiers posted at the border. The army chief lauded the border security arrangements and operational preparedness.

He expressed that the military was committed towards the defence of the frontiers and Pakistan’s armed forces were always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

“For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.”

Earlier on arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps received the army chief.