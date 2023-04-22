AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Apr 22, 2023
Pakistan

Holding only Punjab PA elections will lead to ‘civil war’: Siraj

PPI Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq said on Friday that holding only the Punjab Assembly elections will lead to protests and civil war.

Speaking to media, Mr Haq said, “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also been contacted. He also wanted the country to improve. It will take time to reach the scheduled date of the elections.”

Siraj-ul-Haq said, “Right now, there is a political crisis in the country. Along with the political crisis, there is also an economic and constitutional crisis. There is no case of common people in the National Assembly, Senate and Supreme Court.”

Stressing the need for holding simultaneous elections, Mr Haq said, “The issue of elections is not only for one or two parties. But the 230 million people are concerned about the elections.”

Speaking about Gwadar, Haq lamented, “Gwadar has been made a spectacle for the whole world. Gwadar is a sensitive city regarding CPEC. There is a dire need for complete peace in this area. In terms of solidarity with Gwadar fishermen, the JI is protesting across the country on May 1”.

“We do not want our country to become Libya. It has become difficult for the poor to breathe due to the severe economic hardships,” he maintained. Mr Haq claimed, “The judges of the court are not on the same page. They are also having a tussle among themselves. We do not want conflict.

elections PDM Punjab assembly JI Sirajul Haq election date Punjab polls

