Pakistan’s first anti-riot women wing established in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chasing the objective of gender equality, the Balochistan police has established Pakistan’s first-ever all-women anti-riot wing, spokesperson for Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai told media on Friday.

Talking in a private TV channel programme, the spokesperson for Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai said in the first phase, the force would be deployed only in Quetta. In the next phase, its scope would be extended across the province.

The squad, comprising 40 highly trained female officers, has been formed to respond to protests and unrest and maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Babar Yousafzai said that the women personnel of the anti-riot force are well-trained to deal with any situation and miscreants during the unrest and are equipped with modern anti-riot gear and tools.