Punjab elections: IK says will start work on party ticket matter today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that he would review the party tickets for Punjab elections starting from the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Taking to Twitter, the former Prime Minister said that he would begin the tickets review process from April 22 to 26 for cases sent to him by the reconciliation committees that were formed for this purpose.

In another tweet, the PTI chief expressed concern over the treatment of senior party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that his ‘abduction and detention’ were being used as a means to humiliate and mentally torture him. “Gandapur’s treatment was solely due to his position as an ideological party worker, who was highly valued by the PTI members,” he added.

He emphasised that those who use violence do not understand that they were only humiliating themselves and creating a divide between the state and the nation. He also drew comparisons to the terrible past of East Pakistan, where similar activities had disastrous results, adding that due to these actions, their respect and love for Gandapur has increased manifold because he bravely faced these trials and tribulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023