Apr 21, 2023
Imran Khan says he will begin review of party tickets tomorrow

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 08:31pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he will begin the review of the tickets awarded for the Punjab assembly elections from tomorrow (Saturday), Aaj News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran said that the process will continue till the 26th of April.

The PTI chairman said he had formed four reconciliation committees for this purpose, and he will personally review the cases sent to him by these committees.

The announcement comes after several PTI leaders and former MPAs lodged protests after being ignored by the party chairman this time.

In a similar situation, some party supporters staged a protest in Zaman Park, demanding the party leadership withdraw the ticket of Mehr Sharafat Ali for PP 158.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the 'parachutist' candidate and demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan give the ticket to a local leader from the constituency.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the party's decision to give the ticket to Mehr Sharafat Ali, who they believe is an outsider and not a suitable candidate for the constituency.

In another development, Vice President PTI North Punjab Chaudhry Zahid announced to relinquish his position as a protest for not being awarded tickets for provincial assembly elections.

Holding a press conference at his residence alongside MPA Yawar Kamal, he said Imran Khan gave a ticket to Fawad Chaudhry's brother in Jhelum's PP-25.

Yawar Kamal alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan did not award him a ticket and supported dynastic politics “after being blackmailed by Fawad Chaudhry”.

“We supported the party in difficult times, participated in protests and sit-ins but this happened to us. Ideological people have left the party because of Fawad Chaudhry,” he added.

The disgruntled party leader said he will contest the election against the PTI candidate in the PP-25 constituency.

Earlier, PTI issued tickets on all 297 seats of the provincial assemblies, and all the candidates were personally interviewed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

