PTI issues list of ticket-holders for Punjab elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has issued the list of its ticket holders for the Punjab elections and formed a committee to address objections.

According to a statement issued by the PTI here on Thursday, the successful candidates have been asked to submit their tickets to relevant returning officers on Thursday.

As many as 297 PTI candidates were awarded party tickets for the Punjab elections to be held on May 14 and all the candidates were personally interviewed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court, in its April 4 order, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls in Punjab on May 14.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan, former provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Murad Raas, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Legahri and Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan, Yawar Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum succeeded in getting the tickets.

Moreover, the party issued its tickets to the former members of the PML-Q that later merged with the PTI, including PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry and Pervez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Bao Rizwan and Hafiz Amar Yasir.

Meanwhile, the PTI has constituted a four-member committee to look into the objections relating to the distribution of tickets.

“The committee shall decide on the appeals regarding distribution of tickets,” the statement said, adding that the panel includes Musaddiq Abbasi, Ijaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Aon Abbas.

