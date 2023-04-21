AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI issues list of ticket-holders for Punjab elections

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has issued the list of its ticket holders for the Punjab elections and formed a committee to address objections.

According to a statement issued by the PTI here on Thursday, the successful candidates have been asked to submit their tickets to relevant returning officers on Thursday.

As many as 297 PTI candidates were awarded party tickets for the Punjab elections to be held on May 14 and all the candidates were personally interviewed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court, in its April 4 order, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls in Punjab on May 14.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan, former provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Murad Raas, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Legahri and Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan, Yawar Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum succeeded in getting the tickets.

Moreover, the party issued its tickets to the former members of the PML-Q that later merged with the PTI, including PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry and Pervez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Bao Rizwan and Hafiz Amar Yasir.

Meanwhile, the PTI has constituted a four-member committee to look into the objections relating to the distribution of tickets.

“The committee shall decide on the appeals regarding distribution of tickets,” the statement said, adding that the panel includes Musaddiq Abbasi, Ijaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Aon Abbas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court PTI Imran Khan ECP PTI Chairman Imran Khan Punjab elections

Comments

1000 characters

PTI issues list of ticket-holders for Punjab elections

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories