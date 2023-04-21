AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan looks set for biggest weekly loss in six, investors await next catalyst

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:39am
Follow us

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan inched lower against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly loss, though the biggest in six weeks, as investors continued to await clues on US monetary tightening as the next trading catalyst.

The weakness in the local currency was tracking the firmer greenback in global markets, as bets for another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in May firmed, though its gains were capped by soft economic data pointing to a slowing economy.

“The dollar’s movements and the Fed’s policy outlook should continue to guide the yuan,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8752 per dollar, 235 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.8987.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.8780 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8852 at midday, 112 pips softer than the previous late session close.

The yuan looked set to finish the week down around 0.23% to the dollar, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

But, currency traders said the yuan has been stuck in a narrow range for nearly two months, with many market participants adopting conservative trading strategies which are further curbing volatility.

“This pair needs to break out of recently established range for greater directional cues,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“Otherwise, this 6.81-6.93 range could continue to hold.”

China’s yuan inches up, market wary of outlook despite better-than-expected GDP data

Separately, China’s FX regulator told media on Friday that foreign investors increased their holdings of China’s onshore yuan bonds in March, and it expected more capital inflows amid signs of economic recovery.

Traders said they were still wary of developments in Sino-US relations, as any sign of escalations in conflicts could hurt investor sentiment and drag the yuan lower.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 101.817, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8903 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7281 per dollar, indicating a 2.41% appreciation within 12 months.

China’s yuan US monetary

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan looks set for biggest weekly loss in six, investors await next catalyst

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Oil dips on recession fears, slower demand

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

BuzzFeed to close news operation

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

Read more stories