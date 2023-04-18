AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
China’s yuan inches up, market wary of outlook despite better-than-expected GDP data

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 10:11am
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, while investors largely shrugged off better-than-expected domestic economic data as underlying momentum suggested an uneven post-COVID recovery.

China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions, although global headwinds pointed to a challenging outlook.

“While the headline GDP figure was upbeat, the March data pointed to an uneven recovery,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

“Domestic consumption was proved to be the pillar to drive the economy recovery but industrial production was disappointing given the strong rebound in exports growth.”

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8814 per dollar, 135 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8679.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.8758 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8745 at midday, 72 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

China’s yuan eases after MLF rollover, first-quarter GDP in focus

The yuan hardly reacted to the GDP data, currency traders said, adding that expectations for widening China-US yield differentials also capped the local currency’s strength.

Those view were fed by a belief among some traders that Beijing could ease monetary policy further to aid the economic recovery - a contrast to the Federal Reserve which is likely to raise its policy rate once more in May.

“I think the data is overall good, including the headline figure, consumption and employment data,” said Zhou Hao, economist at Guotai Junan International.

“I think the monetary policy will continue to be supportive, and in general, chances of an interest rate cut are still relatively high.”

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 102.044 from the previous close of 102.103, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8801 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7108 per dollar, indicating a 2.52% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

