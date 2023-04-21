AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar steals a march on kiwi after inflation surprise

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar held firm on Friday after its US counterpart slipped on a patch of soft data, while the New Zealand dollar was still smarting from a surprising pullback in headline inflation.

The Aussie stood at $0.6737, having added 0.4% overnight. It faces resistance at $0.6750 ahead of the recent seven-week top of $0.6808, while support lies at $0.6681.

The kiwi dollar faded to $0.6168, after touching a five-week low of $0.6150 overnight.

That divergence saw the Aussie hit a two-month peak on the kiwi at NZ$1.1922, having jumped 0.8% on Thursday.

Those losses followed data showing New Zealand consumer price inflation slowed to an annual 6.7% in the first quarter, under forecasts of 7.1%.

While tradable inflation hit its highest since 1999 it was still well below what the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had forecasted and suggested inflation had finally peaked.

The market is still pricing a 75% chance the hawkish RBNZ will hike by a quarter point to 5.5% in May, but now sees rate cuts starting early next year given the economy is clearly slowing.

Two-year swaps duly fell back to 5.05%, from a top of 5.255% early in the week.

“We wonder whether we are getting to the point where any future RBNZ rate hike from current lofty levels may simply help cement fears of recession and future rate cuts, such that future RBNZ rate hikes may be less NZD-supportive,” said Andrew Ticehurst, an analyst at Nomura.

Australian dollar gets a hand from China growth, RBA hawks

“We maintain our positive AUD/NZD view, and have increased the target on our long position with a target of NZ$1.1200 by end-Q2.”

The data also suggested some downside risk for Australian consumer prices due on April 26. Analysts are generally looking for headline inflation to slow to 7.0%, from 7.8%, with the trimmed mean measure dipping to 6.7% from 6.9%.

That might still be high enough for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike its 3.6% cash rate in May given the concerns revealed in their April policy minutes.

“We think that if Q1 23 underlying inflation is in line with our forecasts a 25bp rate hike at the May Board meeting is more likely than not, particularly given the labour market remains very tight,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA.

“But we continue to look for rate cuts in late 2023 as we believe inflation will fall more quickly than the RBA currently anticipates.”

RBNZ Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar steals a march on kiwi after inflation surprise

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories