Saudi Arabia, UAE: Eid today

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and other Sunni countries announced Thursday the holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan fast will begin on Friday.

In some countries with a Shia majority, authorities have said the holiday will start on Saturday.

“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement.

The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Sudan also announced Eid-ul-Fitr will start on Friday. In Lebanon, Sunni clerics said the holiday will begin on Friday, while some Shia leaders announced a Saturday start to the holiday.