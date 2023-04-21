AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                            19/04/2023   25/04/2023     40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited               13/04/2023   26/04/2023     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            18/04/2023   26/04/2023     25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited               19/04/2023   26/04/2023     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited          19/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                       20/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.                   20/04/2023   26/04/2023     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited            13/04/2023   27/04/2023     45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            18/04/2023   27/04/2023     25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                            18/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            26-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited              19/04/2023   27/04/2023                                    27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                            19/04/2023   27/04/2023     25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd         19/04/2023   27/04/2023     5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                            19/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                            19/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                            20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited               20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                               20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                     20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited          20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited         20/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited          21/04/2023   27/04/2023     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                            25/04/2023   27/04/2023     750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                   25/04/2023   27/04/2023     4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                            18/04/2023   28/04/2023     10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                            19/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                   20/04/2023   28/04/2023     275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                            20/04/2023   28/04/2023     15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       20/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            20/04/2023   28/04/2023     35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited               21/04/2023   28/04/2023     22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Co. Limited                        21/04/2023   28/04/2023     29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited          21/04/2023   28/04/2023     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                 22/04/2023   28/04/2023     25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                            19/04/2023   29/04/2023     200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company       21/04/2023   29/04/2023     10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22/04/2023   29/04/2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23/04/2023   30/04/2023     NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28/04/2023   30/04/2023     35% (i)        26-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29/04/2023   01/05/2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26/04/2023   02/05/2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27/04/2023   04/05/2023                                   04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27/04/2023   04/05/2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Meezan Bank Limited                02/05/2023   04/05/2023     30% (i)        27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02/05/2023   04/05/2023     20% (i)        27-Apr-23
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.                   02/05/2023   04/05/2023     5% * (i)       27-Apr-23
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            03/05/2023   10/05/2023                                   10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited #      04/05/2023   10/05/2023                                   10-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited #              04/05/2023   11/05/2023                                   11-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries 
Limited #.                         04/05/2023   11/05/2023                                   11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #.                         05/05/2023   11/05/2023                                   11-05-2023
Shifa International Hospitals 
Limited #.                         09/05/2023   18/05/2023                                   18-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17/05/2023   23/05/2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18/05/2023   24/05/2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

