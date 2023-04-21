KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
=======================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited 13/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18/04/2023 26/04/2023 25% (B) 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited 13/04/2023 27/04/2023 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 18/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company
Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Co.
Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co.
Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co.
Limited 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 750% (F) 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 4.5% (iii) 19-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear
Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23
Packages Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Co. Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 19/04/2023 29/04/2023 200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company 21/04/2023 29/04/2023 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^ 22/04/2023 29/04/2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited 23/04/2023 30/04/2023 NIL 30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited 28/04/2023 30/04/2023 35% (i) 26-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 29/04/2023 01/05/2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26/04/2023 02/05/2023 NIL 02-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited # 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 NIL 04-05-2023
Meezan Bank Limited 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 5% * (i) 27-Apr-23
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03/05/2023 10/05/2023 10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04/05/2023 10/05/2023 10-05-2023
Faysal Bank Limited # 04/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries
Limited #. 04/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited #. 05/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #. 09/05/2023 18/05/2023 18-05-2023
Systems Limited 17/05/2023 23/05/2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 18/05/2023 24/05/2023 NIL 24-05-2023
=======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book closure for Demerger ***
Book closure for Acquisition ^^
