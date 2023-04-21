KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================= Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ======================================================================================================= Jubilee General Insurance Limited 19/04/2023 25/04/2023 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Lalpir Power Limited 13/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18/04/2023 26/04/2023 25% (B) 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakgen Power Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 KSB Pumps Company Limited 19/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23 Cyan Limited 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 20/04/2023 26/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23 Atlas Insurance Limited 13/04/2023 27/04/2023 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 18/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 26-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 27-Apr-23 Century Insurance Company Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Askari Life Assurance Co. Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Limited 19/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Pak Elektron Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Haleon Pakistan Limited (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Premier Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 IGI Life Insurance Limited 20/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21/04/2023 27/04/2023 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 750% (F) 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Dolmen City REIT 25/04/2023 27/04/2023 4.5% (iii) 19-Apr-23 Service GlobalFootwear Limited 18/04/2023 28/04/2023 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 19/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23 Packages Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 20/04/2023 28/04/2023 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 IGI Holdings Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Askari General Insurance Co. Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Limited 21/04/2023 28/04/2023 NIL 28-Apr-23 Saif Power Limited 22/04/2023 28/04/2023 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19/04/2023 29/04/2023 200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21/04/2023 29/04/2023 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ZIL Limited ^^ 22/04/2023 29/04/2023 Worldcall Telecom Limited 23/04/2023 30/04/2023 NIL 30-Apr-23 Engro Fertilizers Limited 28/04/2023 30/04/2023 35% (i) 26-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 29/04/2023 01/05/2023 10% (i) 27-Apr-23 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26/04/2023 02/05/2023 NIL 02-05-2023 Pakistan Cables Limited # 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 04-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Limited 27/04/2023 04/05/2023 NIL 04-05-2023 Meezan Bank Limited 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 30% (i) 27-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 20% (i) 27-Apr-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 02/05/2023 04/05/2023 5% * (i) 27-Apr-23 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03/05/2023 10/05/2023 10-05-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Limited # 04/05/2023 10/05/2023 10-05-2023 Faysal Bank Limited # 04/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023 Lucky Core Industries Limited #. 04/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023 Pakistan Paper Products Limited #. 05/05/2023 11/05/2023 11-05-2023 Shifa International Hospitals Limited #. 09/05/2023 18/05/2023 18-05-2023 Systems Limited 17/05/2023 23/05/2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 18/05/2023 24/05/2023 NIL 24-05-2023 =======================================================================================================

