Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2023 03:03pm
MADRID: Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, further hampering his French Open preparations.

“For the moment I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either,” Nadal said on Instagram.

“The injury still hasn’t healed,” he added.

Bencic to skip Madrid, Rome events due to hip issue

The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

French Open Rafael Nadal

