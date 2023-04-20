AVN 66.28 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
Renault revenues rise 30% in Q1 on higher sales and prices

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023
PARIS: French car maker Renault said on Thursday revenues had grown by 30% in the first quarter thanks to a rebound in sales and higher prices.

Boosted by the launch of several premium models, including the electric version of Megane, Arkana and Austral, the group posted a 14.1% increase in sales over the period to 535,000 units, after four consecutive years of declines.

Revenues came in at 11.5 billion euros ($12.60 billion), compared with an analyst consensus of 11.08 billion euros provided by the company.

Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts

Renault confirmed its targets for 2023, with the group operating margin seen at least at 6% and an automotive operational free cash flow of at least 2 billion euros.

It said its orderbook in Europe stood at 3.3 months of sales at the end of Q1, and would remain above the target of 2 months through 2023.

