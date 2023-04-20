AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Brent oil may fall into $81.07-$71.73 range

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 09:44am
Brent oil may fall into a range of $81.07-$71.73 per barrel, as suggested by a projection analysis. The contract has partially covered a gap forming on April 3. Eventually, it may drop to $80, to completely fill this common gap.

It is obvious that the uptrend from $70.12 has reversed, as confirmed by the deep drop from $87.49.

A retracement analysis reveals a lower target zone of $76.76-$78.81.

Resistance is at $83.66, a break above which could lead to a gain to 484.52. On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $83.63, the 100% projection level of a downtrend from $12.19.

Brent oil may fall into $82.80-$83.66 range

The trend is presumed to have resumed. It is extending towards $80.72.

A wave (D) could be driving the trend.

This wave is capable of travelling into a range of $57.95-$67.75.

Brent oil

