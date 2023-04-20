AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Apr 20, 2023
World

Israel's FM says visit to Saudi Arabia 'on the table'

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday held out the prospect of a visit in the future to Saudi Arabia, and said at least one more Arab country would normalise ties with Israel this year.

“This (visit to Saudi Arabia) is on the table, there is no date yet,” he said, speaking to Israel’s Army Radio during a state visit to Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Israel reached accords to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia’s Gulf neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and later included Morocco in the so-called Abraham Accords.

It has made no secret of its desire for closer ties with Saudi Arabia, which has held back on formally recognising Israel in the absence of a resolution to Palestinian statehood goals.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said normalisation with Riyadh would be a “giant step” towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Cohen said that this year at least one more country would join the Abraham Accords, without elaborating.

Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:40am
Muslims all over the world support the Palestinian cause wholeheartedly, until the Palestinians get their lands and rights back.
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:40am
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:43am
Abraham accords are an edifice of peace built on Palestinian miseries. Muslims don’t support it. Those who watched the soccer games in Qatar saw it clearly.
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:43am
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:44am
Israel was created by ethnically cleansing the Palestinian. It’s foundation is evil.
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:44am
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:51am
The regimes care about their own well being first and foremost. They will dump anyone for their own good.
Az_Iz Apr 20, 2023 08:51am

