Nikkah solemnising case against Imran: Decision on application to record Awn Chaudhry’s statement reserved

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the application to record the statement of Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism in a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi for allegedly solemnising Nikkah during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch, while hearing the case, reserved its verdict on the petition seeking to include Awn Chaudhry in the witness list of Iddat case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The petition was filed by the complainant, Muhammad Hanif, who earlier filed the petition seeking action against PTI chief Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during her Iddat.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, counsel for the applicant appear before the court and submit the application on the behalf of his client and requested the court to record the statement of Awn Chaudhry. He told the court that the applicant wants to record statements of more witnesses.

He further told the court that Chaudhry was present as a witness during Khan and Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah. Chaudhry wants to appear before the court during the next hearing. He requested the court to allow Chaudhry to record his statement as a witness in the same case.

The court after hearing arguments reserved its judgment on Hanif’s application till April 27.

The same court recorded the statement of Mufti Muhammad Saeed during the previous hearing. He told the court that Khan had requested him to solemnise his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi again. Khan told him that at the first Nikkah of both, the duration of Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not completed.

Saeed recording his statement further said that Khan contacted him on January 1, 2018, requesting him to solemnise his Nikkah with Bushra Bibi. He had cordial relations with Khan and was a member of the PTI core committee, he said, adding that Khan took him to the Defence area of Lahore where he was to perform his Nikkah.

