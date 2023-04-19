WHO, Red Cross seek aid access amid Sudan fighting

GENEVA: The Red Cross and the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged Sudan’s warring parties to guarantee humanitarian access for those in need as the death toll in the fighting neared 200.

Explosions rocked the capital Khartoum on the fourth day of fighting, despite growing international calls for an end to hostilities.

“All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

The United Nations currently has no access in or out of Sudan.