AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Apr 18, 2023
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION
US stocks mostly up on China data, solid earnings

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2023 07:52pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Tuesday following largely solid corporate earnings and good Chinese economic data, although disappointing Goldman Sachs results weighed on the Dow.

Bank of America reported higher profits thanks to a boost from higher interest rates, while Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its full-year outlook following a solid quarter.

Wall St slips as Fed likely to hike rates in May

Analysts also pointed to a reading of Chinese economic growth that came in at 4.5 percent in the first quarter, significantly higher than the 3.8 percent predicted by analysts in an AFP poll.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,919.32.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,164.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 12,233.11.

Goldman Sachs fell 2.4 percent as it reported lower quarterly profits that were weighed down due to weakness in advisory fees due to the slowdown in mergers and acquisitions.

