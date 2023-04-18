US stocks mostly up on China data, solid earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Tuesday following largely solid corporate earnings and good Chinese economic data, although disappointing Goldman Sachs results weighed on the Dow.

Bank of America reported higher profits thanks to a boost from higher interest rates, while Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its full-year outlook following a solid quarter.

Analysts also pointed to a reading of Chinese economic growth that came in at 4.5 percent in the first quarter, significantly higher than the 3.8 percent predicted by analysts in an AFP poll.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,919.32.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,164.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 12,233.11.

Goldman Sachs fell 2.4 percent as it reported lower quarterly profits that were weighed down due to weakness in advisory fees due to the slowdown in mergers and acquisitions.