‘Constitution cannot prevail if SBP denies funds’: Imran

NNI Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, the deposed premier said, “Despite the fact that the constitution states that negotiations are not needed, we are doing negotiations for the sake of elections.

The possibility of holding the elections after 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding the elections over more than 90 days.”

Khan was of the view that the interim setup should be replaced with the administrator, who should perform the task of holding the elections in the province. He alleged that the interim government was indulging in a political vendetta. Khan said, “Who is talking that we had strained relations with the US and KSA.

