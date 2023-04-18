41.1m free flour bags distributed in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Felicitating the provincial administration for the success of ‘free flour package,’ the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that over 41.1 million flour bags were distributed to families across the province.

This initiative is being hailed as the largest package in the country’s history, he said, adding: “The Punjab government’s administrative and police officials were instrumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM highlighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hard work of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens.

