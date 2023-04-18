AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd            11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                    11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                         12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited               13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                           13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                    19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #        14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                    20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited                  14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                             10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited                13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited           19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited                19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                             20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                        20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited             13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                             18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)       18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Company 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Company 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd          19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                             19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited                20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd)            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)                20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd                                 20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited              20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited               21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                             21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Limited                     25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                    25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear Limited      18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited          18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                         19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited       20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                        20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                             20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                             20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                    20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD         21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited           21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance Company 
Limited                             21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank Limited    21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited                21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited             22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance Company 
Limited                             22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                    22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                  22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance Limited     22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited       19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)
10% (b)                             17-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company        21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                      22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance 
Company Limited                     23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     NIL                            29-Apr-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                             28-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited           23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23     NIL                            30-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #           25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                           26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.           26-Apr-23    02-05-2023    NIL                           02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited         21-Apr-23    03-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #           27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                  04-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited              27-Apr-23    04-05-2023    NIL                           04-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited         02-05-2023   09-05-2023    NIL                           09-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products Limited #   05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Shifa International Hospitals 
Limited #                           09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                  18-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited    18-05-2023   24-05-2023    NIL                           24-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited          24-05-2023   30-05-2023    NIL                           30-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories