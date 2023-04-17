AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
US raid in Syria targets senior IS leader: Centcom

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 02:01pm
BEIRUT: A US helicopter raid on Monday targeted a senior Islamic State group leader in Syria suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East, US Central Command said.

“US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral helicopter raid in northern Syria in the early morning… targeting a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner,” Centcom said in a statement, using another acronym for IS.

The target of the strike was “responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe”, it alleged.

“The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual” while “two other armed individuals were killed”, the statement said, without identifying any of them.

No civilians or US troops were hurt, the statement added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike “targeted the building where an IS member was present” in Al Suwaydah, a village about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of the town of Jarabulus on Syria’s northern border with Turkiye.

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor that relies on sources on the ground, said the strike killed the main target and two other fighters.

A Turkish-backed rebel group said in a statement that two of its fighters were killed after they went to the site of the raid in the Jarabulus area.

Earlier this month, the US military said it had launched a strike in Syria killing senior IS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, who Centcom said was responsible for planning attacks in Turkiye and Europe.

In October 2019, Washington announced it had killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria.

His two successors have also been killed: the first in a US operation in northwestern Syria and the second in an operation by former Syrian rebels in the country’s south.

Some 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the Kurdish-administered northeast, as part of a US-led coalition battling remnants of IS, which remains active in both Syria and neighbouring Iraq, operating out of hideouts in desert and mountain areas.

IS “remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East”, Centcom chief General Michael Kurilla was quoted as saying in Monday’s statement.

In separate attacks on Sunday, suspected IS fighters killed at least 36 truffle hunters and five shepherds in Syria, the Observatory reported, with 17 pro-regime fighters among the dead.

